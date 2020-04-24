Free hot chicken dinner with toilet paper offered by church

Rescue and Restore Church typically provide a free supper the last Thursday of every month but due to the pandemic church leaders are adding additional days.



“We're doing it as take out, so we're setting it up outside. anybody who wants to come, anybody in the community can come and take a hot meal home to eat,” said Pastor Jack Munley. “And we're just doing that in the middle of this pandemic, just to be a blessing to the community, that's why we're here.”