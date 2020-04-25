A way to say thanks to the community

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A drive up free flower giveaway was held Saturday in part of Lackawanna County.

Flowers were given out to express a little gratitude and thanks to the community during this challenging time by At Home Quality Care.

The business near Clarks Summit provides in home care to seniors.

"We wanted to do it just to kind of bring a smile to people's faces. It's been tough lately and the response from the people has been incredible. They're so thankful and so appreciative," said the executive director, Marilyn Major.