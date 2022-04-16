Free fishing program held in Lackawanna County

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission held the free fishing program at noon on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission held a free fishing program for folks in Lackawanna County on Saturday.

The program took place at Lackawanna State Park and is designed for anyone interested in learning the basics of trout fishing, equipment, knots, casting, and on-water skills.

All equipment was provided, and the fishing license requirement was waived for the program. All aspiring anglers had to do was show up.

"Personally, I love spending time on the water, and probably my second favorite is getting other people out for their first time. And the excitement that everybody has, is typically very high," said Allan Schreffler, PA Fish and Boat Commission Northeast Region Education Specialist.

Those in the program were required to do a lot of classroom work before they could go out and do any actual fishing in Lackawanna County.