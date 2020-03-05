x
Free fish fry feeds families

The Abington Lions Club helped Hooked on State Street to give out 2,500 fish dinners.
Credit: WNEP
Cars were lined up early and filled the parking lot at the Abington Shopping Center.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — A restaurant in Lackawanna County teamed up with a volunteer organization to provide free meals.

The Abington Lions Club helped Hooked on State Street put together a fish fry giveaway.

This is the second time the seafood restaurant has held a giveaway during the pandemic; last month they prepared 1,200 meals.

Their goal was to give out 2,500 fish dinners to families.

"We wanted to partner with Hooked here and come out and help," explained Mark Kusma of the Abington Lions Club. "They were doing this project so we wanted to help out and that's why we're here. But it's definitely about giving back."

The volunteer group planned to also donate food to hospitals and nursing homes.

