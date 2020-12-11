Free dinner held for veterans in Scranton

Also, the holiday lights at the Gino Merli Center were lit.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Dinner was on the house, all for those who have fought for our country.

It was all apart of the Victor Alfieri Veterans Day Dinner.

Dinners were served up at the Gino Merli Veterans Center to more than 100 veterans.

Organizers say providing this meal was the least they could do for the men and women who have done so much for all of us.

"We just are happy to serve the people who served our country. If it wasn't for them we wouldn't be here," said Sam Tomaino.

Vets who reside at the center and were unable to attend the event had dinners delivered to them.

The Gino Merli Center also kicked off its holiday season.

Red, white, and blue lights were lit on trees surrounding the center on Penn Avenue.

Employees say with many of the veterans here spending more time away from others during the pandemic the lights will help provide a little holiday cheer.

"Every little thing is helpful these days. As everything is limited, it's great to give them something to look forward to," said James Miller of Gino Merli Center. "It's something that they can look out the windows at night and see the lights and see the spirits of the holiday and veteran's day."