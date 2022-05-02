Free COVID tests given out in Jermyn

The free COVID tests were given away at the Wright Center in Jermyn from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

JERMYN, Pa. — Hundreds of free at-home COVID-19 tests were given away Saturday night in Lackawanna County.

Folks could drive up to the Wright Center along Washington Avenue in Jermyn and get five test kits.

At the same time, tests were given out at the Kingston Fire Department in Luzerne County.

"This is one of the best giveaways we can give to people, because they could test freely at home, and then they could come in and get a diagnosis from their doctor or come to our clinic or get diagnosed to make sure they're taken care of," said Gerri McAndrew of the Wright Center.

The health center plans to distribute more tests when they get them.

