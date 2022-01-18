Free COVID testing kit website is now live

You can now get free at-home COVID testing kits from the federal government sent right to your front door.

DUNMORE, Pa. — The omicron variant might be showing signs of slowing, but an effort to get at-home COVID-19 testing kits to millions of American's is ramping up.

"Well, I just want to have them on hand just in case we get symptoms. So we will be able to use, use the test and find out if we have it or don't have it. It's a good thing to have on hand," said Jim Bonner, Spring Brook Township.

You can now order free COVID-19 tests and get them sent right to your home.

The Biden administration says the federal government was able to get a half-billion tests kits to roll out the program. The website was supposed to go live Wednesday morning but rolled out earlier than expected.

Testing kits have been selling like hotcakes at DePietro's Pharmacy in Dunmore.

Owner Tom DePietro says he won't stop selling tests anytime soon, especially since this program means people have to wait for their tests to come in the mail.

"I don't anticipate it to be that much of an impact. I think when people aren't feeling well and want a test, they want it immediately. So the more access the community has to tests, the better off we will be," said Tom DePietro, DePietro's Pharmacy

Jeff Hessmiller from Dunmore says while free is great, he anticipates people will still buy tests in a pinch.

"The program is good but if you're sick now, you know, you gotta get one real quick. I mean Amazon sells them for 10 bucks, 20 bucks but if you need one in the next few days you got to go to someplace like DePietro's," said Jeff Hessmiller, Dunmore.

So, it's time to fill out your form so your at-home COVID tests will be sent right to your house. Visit covidtests.gov and from there you click "order your at home COVID test," fill out this information:

First name, last name, email address, and then fill out your home address. Once all that information is in, click 'check out now'.

You'll be prompted again to place your order. Once you get that confirmation number, you should expect to have your at-home COVID testing kits sent to your house a little more than a week later.

If you don't have access to the internet or a smartphone, there will be a toll-free number where you can place your order.