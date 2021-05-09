Free COVID-19 vaccines at La Festa Italiana

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton's annual La Festa Italiana was canceled last year due to the pandemic, so this year, the festival offered something to battle the virus with.

Lehigh Valley Health Network had a table set up on Courthouse Square and offered free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone who wants one.

"We did have somebody here earlier who was able to walk here! It was a much more convenient spot for her, so we were very glad that we can help her get her vaccine," said Laura Williams, Outreach Specialist with LVHN.