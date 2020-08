You can now enjoy live music for two days a week at a park in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — People gathered near the pool at Nay Aug Park Wednesday night for a free concert.

It's part of a new concert series, taking place every Sunday and Wednesday through September.

Wednesday's show starts at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

People must wear masks and social distance.

The concerts are funded through the city and several arts organizations.