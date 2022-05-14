Free music concert held on Montage Mountain

American Rescue Plan Act funds were used to help our area's music industry recover from the financial impact of the pandemic.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Giveback on the Mountain Musicfest attracted folks from all over our area.

The Lackawanna County Commissioners established the Lackawanna County Music Re-Opening Act Grant with American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The money was used to help our area's music industry recover from the financial impact of the pandemic.

"It's going great. Beautiful day, a little bit of rain but nothing to kill the vibe. So, I'm enjoying myself very much," said Jason Cantwell of Kingston.

