Fraternal Order of Police holds spaghetti dinner

SCRANTON, Pa. — A free spaghetti dinner was held by the Fraternal Order of Police at the lodge along Railroad Avenue.

Peoples drove up and volunteers brought the dinner out to their cars.

Organizers said it's their way of helping those in the community who are experiencing economic hardship due to the pandemic.

"There's a lot of people that are hurting right now," said Carl Graziano, City of Scranton Chief of Police. "Anything we could do as a police department to give back to our community is something that we're going to do on a regular basis."