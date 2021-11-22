Frank Scavo sentenced to prison for role in Capitol riot

The Old Forge man was sentenced virtually Monday morning by a federal judge in Washington DC.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Lackawanna County man accused of taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to prison.

Frank Scavo of Old Forge will serve 60 days in prison for his role in the protest and riot in January.

Scavo pleaded guilty in September to a single misdemeanor charge for participating in the events in Washington DC on January 6.

Scavo was initially charged with four misdemeanors related to trespassing on restricted grounds, including disorderly conduct and violent entry.

He did an interview with Newswatch 16 the day after the riot and told us he was not near the building when the mob stormed the Capitol.

Scavo told Newswatch 16 that he accepts responsibility for what he did and he accepts the sentence he was given. His sentence is much tougher than even prosecutors asked for. They recommended he serve two weeks behind bars.