Frank Scavo pleads guilty to misdemeanor in U.S. Capitol riot

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Lackawanna County man accused of taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol has entered a guilty plea.

Frank Scavo of Old Forge pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a single misdemeanor charge for participating in the events in Washington DC on January 6.

Scavo entered the plea over Zoom with a judge from Washington.

He at first denied that he was anywhere near the Capitol on January 6. But then, photos of the event showed him inside the building.

He faced several charges, but under his plea agreement, he only pleaded guilty to one charge, a misdemeanor, called "parading, demonstrating, and picketing in the Capitol."