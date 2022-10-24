Frances Willard parents react to Scranton consolidation plan

Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo speaks to Frances Willard Elementary parents, pending the approval of the Scranton school district's recovery plan.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Parents in the Scranton School District are making their voices heard, pending the approval of the area's financial recovery plan.

A meeting at West Scranton Intermediate School is scheduled for Monday, October 24, at 6:30 p.m., for parents to express their take on the consolidation plan.

The district's consolidation plan is expected to move forward if the financial recovery plan is pushed through. Under the consolidation plan, three of the district's ten elementary schools will be closed, and those students will be moved to other buildings.

One of those buildings is Frances Willard Elementary.

Parents from the elementary school have mixed feelings about more students coming into their children's school.

"If they have the room to do it, that's one thing. If they're going to overcrowd the classrooms, not a great idea," said Larry Giordana.

"It's no different than bringing in kindergarten every year and learning them, so it's all about adaptation and getting used to things," said April Fortin.

Some students from Charles Sumner Elementary are expected to move into Frances Willard.

"If it gets cramped and they start taking things away from the kids, there is going to be a problem. Besides that, we should all be good," says Asael Morales.

According to the people who put together the recovery plan, the Frances Willard school can handle the extra students. Right now, it is only 62% filled and could be expected to stand at a little more than 80% capacity if the consolidation plan pulls through.