Fr. Joseph Sica has died

“For 38 years, Father Joseph Sica served the Diocese of Scranton and its people with incredible love, generosity and laughter rooted in the joy that he had come to know through faith. Whether leading a parish, teaching, working as a hospital chaplain or leading a retreat, Father Sica helped countless people grow spiritually while also making them feel better about themselves. Father Sica was passionate about his service to God and his community. Personally, I have known him since the first days in which I entered the seminary. I will miss his frequent texts, his phone calls and especially his deep willingness to go beyond what was expected in service of God’s people. As a Diocese, we were richly blessed by his priestly service.”