Three firefighters were taken to the hospital after getting hurt battling the flames in South Abington Township. Another person was taken for breathing in smoke.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A smoky fire damaged a home in Lackawanna County and sent four people to the hospital.

The place along Scott Road in South Abington Township went up after 5:30 Friday morning.

A father and son were inside at the time. The son was taken to the hospital for breathing smoke.

Two firefighters hurt their backs, and another hurt a shoulder battling the flames.