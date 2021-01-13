Former youth coach charged with child sex crimes

According to court documents, Jamie Monahan started sending the messages to a girl under the age of 18 he met through a youth basketball league.

THROOP, Pa. — A former youth basketball coach has turned himself in to face child sex charges in Lackawanna County.

Jamie Monahan, 40, of Throop, is charged with unlawful contact with a minor and sending explicit materials to a minor.

According to court documents, Monahan started sending the messages to a girl under 18 he met through a youth basketball league.

The messages started in November.

Investigators say Monahan sent the minor inappropriate pictures and acknowledged what he was doing could get him in trouble.