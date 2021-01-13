Former youth coach charged with child sex crimes

THROOP, Pa. — A former youth basketball coach has turned himself in to face child sex charges in Lackawanna County.
Jamie Monahan, 40, of Throop, is charged with unlawful contact with a minor and sending explicit materials to a minor.
According to court documents, Monahan started sending the messages to a girl under 18 he met through a youth basketball league.
The messages started in November.
Investigators say Monahan sent the minor inappropriate pictures and acknowledged what he was doing could get him in trouble.
Monahan was released after a hearing on Wednesday. He's due back in court in Lackawanna County next week.