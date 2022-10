Jaime Chorba was a teacher in the Valley View School District when he was first arrested in 2020.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A former teacher in Lackawanna County will spend up to 15 years behind bars on child pornography charges.

Jaime Chorba of Archbald was a teacher in the Valley View School District when he was first arrested in 2020.

According to court paperwork, Chorba received child pornography between 2016 and 2020.

In April, he pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting children online.

He was sentenced Wednesday in federal court.