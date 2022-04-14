Former teacher pleads guilty of child sex crimes

According to court paperwork, an investigation showed the man received child pornography between 2016 and 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A former Lackawanna County teacher pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a child online.

Jaime Chorba of Archbald was a teacher in the Valley View School District when he was first arrested back in 2020.

According to court paperwork, the investigation showed he received child pornography between 2016 and 2020.

He also edited photos of himself engaging in sex acts with children.

Chorba will face a minimum of 15 years in prison and up to 30.

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.