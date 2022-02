The man was a teacher in the Valley View School District.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A former teacher from Lackawanna County is facing federal child pornography charges.

Jaime Chorba of Archbald was a teacher in the Valley View School District when he was first arrested back in 2020.

According to court paperwork, the investigation showed he received child pornography between 2016 and 2020.

He also edited photos of himself engaging in sex acts with children.

He's locked up.