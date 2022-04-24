Former students say goodbye to school in Carbondale

This week the former Sacred Heart High School in Carbondale is set to be torn down and on Sunday alumni gathered at the site to bid it farewell.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — This week a closed, former school in Carbondale is set to be torn down.

It was the former home to St. Rose High School, Sacred Heart High School, and The CYC in Carbondale.

Newswatch 16 found many former students coming together for an impromtu reunion all to say good-bye to a place where they hold many memories.

"One of our big memories was climbing those three sets of stairs to get up to the high school every day we were in pretty good shape in those days you know and you know getting in trouble with the nuns sometimes and sneaking out," said Elizabeth Farrell, St. Rose Class of 1977.

"I actually became a teacher because of my French teacher here. Sister Suzanne was my French teacher that I loved and I became a French teacher and my first job at Bishop Hannan in Scranton, I replaced her ironically as the French teacher there. So the influence you know, keeps coming full circle with everything yes," said Miffy Froncek, St. Rose Class of 1977.

"It's great. It's really great. I was looking for more friends to be here but there was a beautiful turnout. It's hard saying goodbye but this this part of it is a little bit easier for us to say goodbye. It's been recognized and I think that's the main thing," said Sharon Dietz, St. Rose Class of 1965.

Former students tell us this building was built in 1950. There is no word yet on what the plans are for this site's future in Lackawanna County.