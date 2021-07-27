Former state rep. sentenced to probation

Kevin Haggerty, from Dunmore, was sentenced Tuesday morning to three years of probation after pleading guilty to theft and fraud charges earlier this year.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A former state representative from Lackawanna County has been sentenced to probation after admitting to theft charges.

Kevin Haggerty, from Dunmore, was sentenced Tuesday morning to three years of probation after pleading guilty to theft and fraud charges earlier this year.

Haggerty was accused of using a woman's credit cards without her permission and, with signing her name on credit card receipts. Between December 30, 2020, and January 12, 2021, police say he used the cards to make purchases totaling just under $1,000.

Police say the credit cards belonged to a woman hired to provide in-home care for Haggerty's mother.