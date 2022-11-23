Former State Rep. Ed Staback passes away

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Former state representative and Lackawanna County commissioner Ed Staback has died.
The Lackawanna County native passed away Saturday while out on a hunting trip in Nebraska.
Staback served as State Rep. for 28 years.
After retiring from the house in 2012, he later filled a vacancy as the county commissioner briefly.
Staback grew up in the valley and settled in Archbald.
He was 85 years old.
On Monday a viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Peckville at Margotta's Funeral Home, and it is open to the public.
On Tuesday the funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Peckville at noon.
