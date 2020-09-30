Former Scranton Superintendent, two others charged with endangering children

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges for the current and former employees of the school for exposing students to lead and asbestos.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Three current and former employees of the Scranton School District are now facing child endangerment charges.

Two former and one current employee are being charged for endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person regarding lead asbestos exposure.

Multiple schools including Northeast Scranton Intermediate were deemed unsafe due to high lead and asbestos levels earlier this year.

According to the court paperwork former Scranton Superintendent Alexis Kirijan and former Director of operations, Jeff Brazil refused to act on the lead and asbestos concerns.

Current Maintenance Supervisor Joseph Slack failed to stop the flow of affected water sources but failed to do so.