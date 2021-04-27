Former Scranton police officer sentenced

Thomas McDonald is accused of threatening a former supervisor.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A former Scranton police officer who is accused of threatening his former supervisor via text was sentenced Tuesday.

According to court papers, Thomas McDonald received:

Count 1: Time served to 23 months probation

Count 2: 2 years probation

Count 3: 2 years probation

Count 4: 2 years probation

McDonald is ordered to keep away from drugs and alcohol.

Court papers show McDonald texted things such as,

"You won't know when it's coming but it will come."