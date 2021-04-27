Former Scranton police officer sentenced

SCRANTON, Pa. — A former Scranton police officer who is accused of threatening his former supervisor via text was sentenced Tuesday.
According to court papers, Thomas McDonald received:
Count 1: Time served to 23 months probation
Count 2: 2 years probation
Count 3: 2 years probation
Count 4: 2 years probation
McDonald is ordered to keep away from drugs and alcohol.
Court papers show McDonald texted things such as,
"You won't know when it's coming but it will come."
The District Attorney believes the former officer sent the threats after being fired for an unrelated matter.