Former State Rep. Kevin Haggerty charged with theft, forgery

DUNMORE, Pa. — Officers with the Pennsylvania attorney general's office have arrested former State Representative Kevin Haggerty on charges related to forgery, fraud, and theft.

The case was investigated by Dunmore Police and referred to the Office of Attorney General by the Lackawanna District Attorney.

The criminal complaint indicates that Haggerty used a stolen credit card to purchase items at various locations in Lackawanna County in December and January.

Haggerty, 48, from Dunmore, faces a list of forgery and theft charges.

The charges, totaling more than $950, were made on a card belonging to the woman who was caring for Haggerty's mother.

The former state representative decided against running for reelection in 2018 after personal problems led him to miss more than 300 votes in Harrisburg in 2017.