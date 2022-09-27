Former RailRider chasing MLB history

Former RailRider turned New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on the brink of breaking a longstanding American League single-season record.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOOSIC, Pa. — It was only a few years ago when baseball scouts were unsure if Aaron Judge, a right-fielder for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders, would make it in the big leagues.

Fast forward to today, and although he's no longer in Scranton, he's carving his name into the history books alongside some of the best to ever play the game.

Railriders fans and coaches always said there was something special about Judge.

After playing for the RailRiders back in 2015, the former right-fielder for the Triple-A affiliate worked his way up to the New York Yankees.

Now he looks to put his name in the history books by tying and eventually breaking the American League home run record of 61 home runs set by Roger Maris 61 years ago.

"Well, I mean, every time I put the jersey on, he usually does something," said Matthew Krasznick.

Matthew Krasznick used to come from Whitehall Township to see Aaron Judge play at PNC Field in Moosic.

He recalls just how big of an impact Judge was on the RailRiders.

"The one time I saw him on third base, and If he had stolen home, he probably would have destroyed the catcher. I mean, I've watched him so many times, and he's just like great," said Krasznick.

Doug Davis, manager of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, worked with Judge during spring training and on several rehab assignments.

Acknowledging his positive attitude and eagerness to always improve his game.

"As he's gone up to the major leagues and he's remained with the New York Yankees, the affiliate that is connected here in Scranton, I think people just find it fascinating to be able to have the chance to get close to somebody like that," said Davis.

Judge's hard work in the minors has paid off, according to Linda Korgeski. And now, it's his turn to make history.

"But it's great to see that they learn from the very beginning; minor leagues up to the major leagues, so it's nice when you see somebody successfully going up there again to break records, to be a part of history and live it," said Korgeski.

As of right now, Judge is 0-1 with a walk in Tuesday night's game against Toronto, still chasing the elusive 61st home run.