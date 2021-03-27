Former prison C.O. sues attorney general

The former corrections officer is asking for $150,000 in damages.

SCRANTON, Pa. — One of seven former Lackawanna County corrections officers involved in a sexual abuse case at the county prison has filed a lawsuit against prosecutors.

Paul Voglino was arrested along with seven other corrections officers back in 2018.

The state attorney general's office later dropped the sexual abuse charges against him.

Now, Voglino has filed suit with the state arguing that he never should have been arrested. He is asking the court for $150,000 in damages.