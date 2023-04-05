Former police sergeant sentenced for theft

SCRANTON, Pa. — A former Scranton police sergeant will spend six months behind bars for stealing money from the federal government.
In 2021, Jeffrey Vaughn was paid to patrol lower-income housing complexes in the city, part of which are federally funded, but he never actually did the patrols.
Officials say he was paid more than $5,000.
In addition to jail time, he must pay more than $11,000 in restitution.
