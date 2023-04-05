Former police sergeant sentenced for theft

The sergeant was paid to patrol lower-income housing complexes in the city, but he never actually did the patrols.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — A former Scranton police sergeant will spend six months behind bars for stealing money from the federal government.

In 2021, Jeffrey Vaughn was paid to patrol lower-income housing complexes in the city, part of which are federally funded, but he never actually did the patrols.

Officials say he was paid more than $5,000.

In addition to jail time, he must pay more than $11,000 in restitution.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.