Former police sergeant faces 10 years in prison

The man was paid more than $5,000 to patrol several housing projects but never actually worked the shifts.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A former police sergeant faces up to 10 years in prison for taking thousands of dollars for work he never completed.

Jeffrey Vaughn pleaded guilty to theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Scranton police provided extra patrols at various federally funded housing projects in the city, part of which was paid by the feds.

In the summer of 2021, Vaughn was paid more than $5,000 to patrol several complexes but never actually worked the shifts.

