The former Hotel Chellino along River Street in the borough is set to be torn down next week as part of a new bridge project.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — An eyesore in one Lackawanna County community will soon be no more.

The former Hotel Chellino along River Street in Carbondale has sat empty for decades.

Next week, it will be demolished as part of the city's Sixth Avenue bridge project.

The bridge has been closed to traffic for about 16 years.

Crews will remove the bridge and build a new one in its place.

Construction on the new bridge is slated to begin in the summer of 2025.