MOOSIC, Pa. — A former firefighter will serve 9 to 23 months in jail on DUI charges.

Kyle Armbruster received that sentence on Tuesday.

Investigators say Kyle Armbruster had fentanyl in his system when his SUV collided head-on with another in Moosic last year.

Four people in the other vehicle were injured.

This is Armbruster's third DUI, making it a felony offense.