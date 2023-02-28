Former councilman sentenced on theft charges

Joseph McDonald was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years probation and must pay restitution after pleading guilty to theft charges in October.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A former Carbondale city council member was sentenced on theft charges Tuesday.

Joseph McDonald pleaded guilty to theft and forgery in October.

Officials say he stole more than $160,000 from various locations, including Mr. B's Tobacco Shop, which is owned by Mayor Justin Taylor and his wife.

While he was working at the shop, McDonald would take lottery tickets, scan the winners into the system, and take that amount out of the register.

He would then forge Taylor's name on the lottery claim form.

Joseph McDonald was sentenced to 10 years probation and must pay restitution.