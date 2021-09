Officials believe Jamie Monahan met the victim through a youth basketball league.

THROOP, Pa. — A former youth basketball coach has pleaded guilty to corruption of minors and indecent exposure in Lackawanna County.

According to court papers, 41-year-old Jamie Monahan of Throop sent a girl under the age of 18 lewd messages and pictures of his genitals.

Officials believe Monahan met the victim through a youth basketball league.

Monahan will be sentenced later this year.