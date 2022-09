A former city councilman in Lackawanna County turned himself in Monday morning to face theft and forgery charges.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Former Carbondale City Councilman Joseph McDonald of Carbondale is accused of taking Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from Mr.B's Tobacco Shop.

According to court papers, he then cashed the winning tickets at Mr. B's, Wegman's and Weis Market, totaling nearly $66,000.

Investigators say McDonald admitted to the thefts, saying he has a gambling problem.

McDonald had been a member of the Carbondale city council. He resigned in August.