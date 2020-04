Matthew Romanchak of Mayfield was sentenced to 15 to 35 years in state prison.

MAYFIELD, Pa. — A former youth group leader for Saint John's Russian Orthodox Church in Mayfield was sentenced Tuesday for unlawful contact with a minor.

Last fall, Matthew Romanchak of Mayfield was busted for allegedly trying to arrange for sex with a detective who was posing online as a 14-year-old boy.

After his arrest, police say another young victim came forward claiming Romanchak sexually abused him between 2015 and 2017.