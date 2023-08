Nearly 8,000 dollars was stolen from the American Legion in Archbald.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Sarah Shifler entered a guilty plea in Lackawanna Court last week. She stole more than 8-thousand dollars from The American Legion in Archbald.

Shifler was a bartender there back in 2019. She wrote checks from the legion to herself.

She also admitted to using the money to buy herself an SUV.

She pleaded guilty to theft charges in Lackawanna County.