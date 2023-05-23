Former American Legion turned ice cream shop in Scranton

The former American Legion Post 908 along Deacon Street in Scranton sat vacant until new owners came in and turned it into a dual-purpose business.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Open signs and fresh paint on the outside of Post Ice Cream & Events on Deacon Street in Scranton.

The post looks a lot different than it used to when it was the American Legion Post 908.

Instead of veterans and members inside, it's customers buying ice cream.

Robert and Emily Franklin bought the property in September and worked for months to bring their vision to life.

"The space itself was great. We just had a remodel. And so far, it's been unbelievable," said Emily Franklin, Post Ice Cream & Events.

Sarah Carden lives in the neighborhood and is happy that the Franklins have turned what was a vacant building into something special.

"For the fact that it was an eyesore, and now they have a nice little open building for all the families and kids to come and do all these different things. It's so nice in the neighborhood to have something like this, especially in the summertime," said Sarah Carden, Scranton.

Kids in the neighborhood are equally excited. Eight-year-old Nadia Ciocca has stopped at the Post nearly every day after school since it opened.

"I have cotton candy with chocolate sprinkles and rainbow sprinkles," said Nadia.

Nadia gave us the rundown of why she likes coming.

"They do milkshakes, popcorn cups, they do a lot of sorts of cool stuff, and they even have something to play with. If your child wants to wait," said Nadia Ciocca.

The back portion of the building has also been remodeled for event space.

Emily says it's a blank canvas people can rent for birthday parties, showers, workshops, and more.

"We just want to make it a place where families can gather, have a good time, socialize, and just save a community place for families," said Emily.

The Franklins say they plan to add some other amenities to the property in the future.