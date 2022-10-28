Footprints to guide runners throughout downtown Scranton

A non-profit organization is helping to guide folks throughout the city with painted footprints.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Non-profit Valley in Motion will begin painting footprints on sidewalks in downtown Scranton as part of a new 'urban trail' system.

The directional footprints will guide walkers or runners toward key recreational sites in the Electric City.

Following completion of the walking paths, similar paths will be created to guide bicyclists on a six-mile loop from the trail to Nay Aug Park.

The footprints are expected to be completed over the next few weeks in Scranton.