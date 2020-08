Mid Valley officials say a student-athlete on the football team tested positive for the virus on Friday. All players and staff are now under quarantine.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A high school football player from Lackawanna County has tested positive for coronavirus.

Mid Valley officials say a student-athlete on the freshman football team attended workouts earlier this week and tested positive for the virus on Friday.

Coaches and other players who attended those workouts are now quarantined.