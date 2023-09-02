Football team inspires deaf students

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Gallaudet University football team made their way to Lackawanna County from Washington D.C.
The university welcomes students who are deaf or hard of hearing.
On Friday, the team was invited to a pep rally at the Scranton School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing to talk to the students and show them they can do anything they put their minds to.
Those students also attended Saturday's game at Keystone College. Keystone won that game 27-6.
