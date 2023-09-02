x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Football team inspires deaf students

A deaf football team from Washington D.C. played against Keystone College Saturday.
Credit: WNEP

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Gallaudet University football team made their way to Lackawanna County from Washington D.C. 

The university welcomes students who are deaf or hard of hearing.

On Friday, the team was invited to a pep rally at the Scranton School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing to talk to the students and show them they can do anything they put their minds to.

Those students also attended Saturday's game at Keystone College. Keystone won that game 27-6.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

La Festa Italiana continues in Scranton

Before You Leave, Check This Out