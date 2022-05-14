x
Lackawanna County

Food trucks raise money for Ukraine

About a dozen trucks served ice cream, tacos, drinks, and more at St. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Olyphant.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — An annual fundraiser for a church is kicking off this weekend.

St. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church hosted its food truck fundraiser.

About a dozen trucks served ice cream, tacos, drinks, and more.

A portion of the profits will go directly to the church and this year the money raised from a basket raffle will also go toward Ukrainian humanitarian relief efforts.

The festival continues in the church's parking lot on River Street from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.

