Food pantry fundraiser dishes out funnel cakes in Lackawanna County

Local food pantries have seen a rise in need since the beginning of the pandemic. Saturday, folks showed up to help them out and get a sweet treat.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Supporting local food pantries and dining on some favorite summer treats.

That's what was on the menu Saturday in part of Lackawanna County.

Planet Kia invited out the community to eat some funnel cakes and other goodies Saturday afternoon in Blakely.

Lou's Concessions dished up the sweet treats at the event sponsored by Rock 107.

All of the money raised benefits local food pantries, who have seen a rise in need since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Well everything is canceled, so everybody is looking for different things like this, cause they're missing the whole summer, so. We're trying to get everybody out there to make a little bit, and help other people out," said Lou Sapolis, Lou's Concessions owner.