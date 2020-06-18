Hundreds of families fed in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Hundreds of bags of food distributed Wednesday evening in Lackawanna county.
Friends of the Poor hosted another drive-thru food giveaway this time at Carbondale Area High School.
The group had given away 800 bags and boxes of food by 4 p.m.
This is the first distribution since Friends of the Poor announced earlier this month that the food giveaways would be bi-weekly now that Lackawanna County is in the yellow phase of reopening.
They had been every week for the past couple of months.