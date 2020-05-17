Handing out food in Lackawanna County

Volunteers say they were able to provide more than 40,000 pounds of food to more than 1200 families in Lackawanna County at the giveaway Saturday.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Volunteers loaded up the trunks of hundreds of cars with groceries and other essentials in Lackawanna County Saturday.

The drive-thru food distribution was held at the Benton Township Community Center this afternoon.

The groceries were provided by the commission on economic opportunity, the Weinburg Food Bank and East Benton United Methodist Church.

"We're so happy we were able to partner with CEO, Weinberg to get a very large quantity of food to provide food for our community," said Susanne Green, organizer.