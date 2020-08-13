Food giveaway feeds hundreds of families

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — One group in Lackawanna County continues to make sure its community is well fed during this pandemic.
The Friends of the Poor held another big food giveaway Wednesday night at Parker Hill Church in Dickson City.
They had enough food to help feed one thousand families.
"We have a lot of elderly who come in and they're not really getting extra funding so knowing that they can come here and get what they need at least staples of what they need and it's wonderful," said Linda Robeson, the Director of Family to family.
The Friends of the Poor has held more than a dozen of these drive-thru food giveaways since the pandemic began back in March.