Food drive held in Scranton

The food drive continues on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Valentine's Day food drive was held in Scranton to help provide donations to area food banks.

The Scranton Municipal Recreation Authority, Mayor Paige Cognetti, and the City of Scranton all teamed up for the food drive.

Community members were asked to bring non-perishables such as cereal, canned soup, and pasta.

Donations were dropped off at the Nay Aug Park community room.

"People are struggling, they're really struggling. They're hungry; They can't pay their rent! If we can do a little bit for them, it doesn't matter how big or small... Anything you could do is very much appreciated," said volunteer Marnie Roberts.

Cash donations were also accepted.