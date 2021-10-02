Food drive held in Lackawanna County

Folks came out to Nay Aug Park's community room to drop off food to be donated to local food pantries.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Spreading the love through ways of food.

Day one of a Valentine's Day food drive was held in Lackawanna County.

The Scranton Municipal Recreation Authority along with Mayor Paige Cognetti organized the event.

"Especially this year with the pandemic, people are having a hard time. So we thought if we could stock some pantries with our committee, it'd be a good thing for us to do," explained co-organizer Mary Beth Mikolayczak.

The food drive in Scranton will have three more collection dates:

Thursday 2/11/2021 5-7 p.m.

Saturday 2/13/2021 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday 2/14/2021 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Non-Perishable wish list: