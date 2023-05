Flowers were placed in Leggett's Creek in remembrance of lost loved ones.

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — It was a day of remembrance in Lackawanna County.

The Abington Community Library invited families out to South Abington Park for a flower blossom release.

The flowers were placed in Leggett's Creek in remembrance of lost loved ones.

Attendees also wrote a note detailing what their beloved family members and friends meant to them.

The flowers were donated by Central Park Flowers.