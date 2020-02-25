Flipping for flapjacks on National Pancake Day

Indulging on doughnuts and other sweet treats is a pre-Lenten tradition but did you know Fat Tuesday also falls on another national food day?

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It's Mardi Gras and it's also National Pancake Day so we figured we'd check out some hot spots serving up hot cakes in Lackawanna County.

First stop: Pinky's Family Restaurant in Carbondale. Pancakes are a staple on their menu all day.

"Pancakes! We sell a lot of pancakes every day. Pancakes are a great item and we have lots of different kinds. We've been here since 1953," boaster owner Gary Cerra.

There's no age limit for who enjoys these griddle goodies. Lenny Rebernik frequently visits Wayne's Family Diner in Jermyn for his.

"Well, I don't have them every day. Maybe once every two weeks I got to come here and get a pancake," Rebernik said.

He says he only needs one because the pancakes here fill the whole plate.

But not everyone got the memo on what should be on their menu for the day.

"I didn't know it was National Pancake Day or I would've had a pancake," Geri Watson said.

Some ladies dining at Roxane's Cafe in Carbondale chose lunch over breakfast but Geri Watson has her favorite pancakes planned for later.

"With blueberries and cream cheese on them. Definitely, I'm going to have to have that."